J.Biden w Kijowie: skierujemy miliardy dolarów, żeby zapewnić funkcjonowanie ukraińskiego społeczeństwa

epa10479548 A handout photo made available by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service on 20 February 2023 shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) and US President Joe Biden during a meeting in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, amid Russia's invasion. The White House announced on 20 February, that US President Biden met with Ukrainian President Zelensky and his team to extended discussions on US support for Ukraine. EPA/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES Dostawca: PAP/EPA.