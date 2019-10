Amerykańscy żołnierze śpiewają przebój zespołu Golec uOrkiestra

Can you think of a better way to entertain Polish Air Chief Brigadier General Jacek Pszczola than by welcoming him with a famous song from his country? We can't either! Last night, we had the opportunity to do just that with a performance of "Sciernisko" by GOLEC UORKIESTRA. Please enjoy this clip from our rehearsal, featuring Technical Sgt. Matthew Hill.Max ImpactThe United States Air Force BandJoint Base Anacostia-Bolling