Kapsuła Dragon odłączyła się od ISS i rozpoczęła powrót na Ziemię

epa12196025 NASA, Axiom Space, and SpaceX’s Axiom Mission 4, in a new SpaceX Dragon spacecraft on a Falcon 9 rocket, lifts off from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida, USA, 25 June 2025. NASA, Axiom Space, and SpaceX launched the fourth private astronaut mission to the International Space Station (ISS), Axiom Mission 4. According to NASA, Peggy Whitson, former NASA astronaut and director of human spaceflight at Axiom Space, will command the commercial mission, while Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla will serve as pilot. The two mission specialists are European Space Agency (ESA) project astronaut Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland and HUNOR (Hungarian to Orbit) astronaut Tibor Kapu of Hungary. EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH Dostawca: PAP/EPA.